Eid 2024: Crescent moon to be seen today in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Dubai, Qatar? Know Eid date in India

The holy month of Ramadan is observed by Muslims worldwide, and it involves more than just giving up food and liquids and fasting from sunrise to sunset. It is a time for acts of kindness, charity, introspection, and prayer. The month culminates with Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of the transformational journey. Muslims anxiously await the sighting of the Shawwal crescent moon, which will mark the beginning of a new month in the Islamic lunar calendar and the date of Eid-ul-Fitr 2024, as Ramadan 2024 draws to an end. This year, on April 8, at certain points on Earth, skywatchers and enthusiasts of celestial bodies will be treated to a total solar eclipse.

Eid Date in India

In India, the date of Eid-ul-Fitr 2024 depends on the sighting of the crescent moon, which is expected to be visible on the evening of April 9, 2024. If the moon is sighted on this day, Eid will be celebrated on April 10, 2024. Otherwise, the festival will be observed on April 11, 2024.

In South Asian cultures, the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr or Eid al-Adha is referred to as "Chand Raat." The word refers to the night when the moon is visible because it comes from the Urdu language, where "chand" means moon and "raat" means night.

The date of Eid-ul-Fitr is determined by the sighting of the Shawwal moon in a number of countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Egypt, Turkey, Iran, the United Kingdom, and Pakistan. The Supreme Court has called on Muslims to sight the new crescent moon on April 8, 2024, to mark the end of Ramadan and the beginning of the month of Shawwal.