Egypt Train Horror: 7 dead, 125 injured after Fayoum train rams stationary Aswan train; President orders probe

7 killed, 125 injured as a Fayoum-bound train hit a stationary Cairo-Aswan train in al-Ayyat, south of Cairo. Villagers rescued passengers, and President el-Sissi ordered an investigation.

At least 7 people died and 125 were injured after two trains collided south of Cairo in Egypt on Sunday. The crash occurred in the al-Ayyat district of Giza province, about 52 km south of Cairo. Egypt’s Health Ministry confirmed the deaths and injuries. It said more than 70 injured passengers were discharged from hospitals after treatment.

What happened

A train headed for Fayoum collided with another train headed for Aswan in southern Egypt, according to Egypt's Transportation Ministry. According to the Chief Prosecutor's office, an initial examination found that the final carriage of the Cairo-Aswan train collided with the Giza-Fayoum train. The train headed for Aswan was travelling in the same direction and remained motionless on the same track. Late on Sunday, investigators arrived at the scene to look into how the tragedy occurred. One of the people slain was the train's conductor.

Villagers rushed to help

Nearby villagers were the first to help. They pulled out trapped passengers and called emergency services. Ayman Gamal said around 80 injured were taken to hospitals, and some trapped passengers were found dead. Survivors at Al-Wasta Hospital spoke of panic and dust-filled coaches. Passenger Farha Gamal said several people appeared dead and other cars were completely mangled.

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Investigation ordered, safety concerns remain

President el-Sissi has ordered a prompt investigation, while emergency teams cleared the wreckage to restore services. Train accidents remain a recurring problem in Egypt due to mismanagement and poor maintenance, despite modernisation plans. Last September, two freight trains collided in the same district, and Egypt’s deadliest rail disaster in 2002 killed over 300 people.