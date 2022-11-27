Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to be chief guest for India's 75th Republic Day celebrations

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (Photo: Reuters)

The Ministry of External Affairs announced on Sunday that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will be the featured guest during January's Republic Day festivities.

"This is the first time that the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt will be the Chief Guest at our Republic Day," the MEA said in a statement.

On October 16, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar sent an official invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the two nations' formal diplomatic ties.

It was announced in the statement that Egypt will be a "Guest Country" during India's G-20 Presidency in 2022–2023.

"India and Egypt enjoy warm and friendly relations based on civilisational and deep-rooted people-to-people ties," the statement said.

Since 1950, when Indonesian President Sukarno was invited as the primary guest, leaders of friendly countries have attended the Republic Day celebrations in India. For the years of 1952, 1953, and 1966, Republic Day was celebrated without a foreign leader in attendance.

The then-prime minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, was scheduled to be the featured guest in 2021, but his trip was cancelled owing to the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus across the country.

This year, India's Republic Day festivities were highlighted by the presence of the heads of state from the five Central Asian Republics who were in Delhi for the India-Central Asia Summit.

However, mounting COVID-19 instances in India forced the cancellation of the trip. In this digital age, the India-Central Asia Summit was a success.

In 2018, all 10 of the heads of state who make up the ASEAN leadership attended the Republic Day parade.

In 2020, Jair Bolsonaro, who was serving as President of Brazil at the time, was the main guest.

Past Republic Day ceremonies have included former U.S. President Barack Obama (2015), Russian President Vladimir Putin (2007), and French Presidents Nicolas Sarkozy (2008) and Francois Hollande (2016) as special guests.

(With inputs from PTI)