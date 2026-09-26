Eggs, bricks hurled at Kunal Ghosh’s car ahead of Mamata’s Bengal rally

Kunal Ghosh’s car was attacked with eggs, stones, and bricks in Hooghly while he was heading to Mamata Banerjee’s Serampore rally. Check out the viral video.

Kunal Ghosh's car was allegedly attacked with eggs, stones, and bricks in Hooghly on Saturday while he was travelling to attend former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's rally in Serampore. In the attack, his car's windscreen and rear glass got heavily damaged, and the MLA described it as an 'attempt to murder'.

Ghish alleged that protesters surrounded his car, blocked his way, and hurled objects at the vehicle. He also alleged the absence of police officers at the spot when the protesters threw eggs, stones, and bricks at his vehicle.

Ghosh claimed that he suffered minor injuries and decided to return to Kolkata instead of moving towards the venue of the rally.

Take a look

#WATCH | West Bengal: Eggs were hurled at TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh's car while he was going to Serampore, Hooghly, for a rally of former CM Mamata Banerjee.



TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh says, "My car was attacked with eggs, rods, and stones. This is an attempt to murder..." pic.twitter.com/HLTnCne3db — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2026

Ghosh also blamed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the attack and called it 'jungle raj'. ''They attacked my car with stones and eggs and blocked the road. No police personnel were present there. I am now returning to Kolkata and will go straight to Lal Bazaar or Bhawani Bhawan to lodge a complaint,'' he said.

After the attack on the MLA of her faction, Mamata Banerjee also slammed BJP and said that the Suvendu Adhikari-led government must not 'create nuisance' for the state. ''Our people are being severely beaten and they are being blocked on the road. They are not allowed to go to the spot and all the BJP hooligans and lumpens are attacking our people. So many people have been attacked, they have been gheroed. Now I am rushing to the spot. Let me see... Our people are being gharoed,'' she said.

For those unversed, several attacks by protesters on leaders of the Mamata-led group have been seen since their party was ousted from power in the 2026 Assembly Elections, where the BJP won with an absolute majority.