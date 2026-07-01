Eggs and brinjals thrown on Mahua Moitra at TMC Meeting; High Court seeks action

TMC MP Mahua Moitra alleged that BJP workers hurled eggs and brinjals at a party meeting in Krishnanagar, accusing the police of inaction.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Wednesday alleged that BJP workers hurled eggs and brinjals at a party office in Krishnanagar, where she was attending a meeting with party workers.

The protest unfolded as a group of demonstrators gathered outside the venue, waving black flags and raising "go back" slogans. Videos circulating on social media showed protesters throwing eggs and brinjals at the building.

During a Facebook Live broadcast from inside the office, Moitra accused the protesters of being "BJP goons" and criticised the police response. "This is the law-and-order situation in the state. None of these people are ordinary citizens; they are BJP goons," the Krishnanagar MP said.

In the video, Moitra was seen using a curtain to shield herself as objects were thrown toward the building.

MP questions police response

Moitra claimed that the police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) reached the spot nearly 15 minutes after the protest began.

"I have called the DGP and everybody else, but the police are sitting and watching. I want all of India to see this. The CRPF is not being able to disperse the crowd," she alleged. She further claimed that the protesters could be easily identified, accusing the authorities of failing to act against them.

Declining police protection, Moitra said she would not leave the area despite the protest. "This is my area. I am the MP from here. I am not going to move. The whole Bengal should see this goondaism," she said.

Later, she shared another video on X, tagging the Director General of Police and alleging that the police had failed to disperse the crowd despite the protest continuing for nearly two hours.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra alleges egg attack by BJP workers, shares video



(Source: Mahua Moitra/X) pic.twitter.com/hUEVSDCc9G — WION (@WIONews) July 1, 2026

Similar incident earlier this month

This is not the first time Moitra has alleged such an incident. On June 13, she claimed BJP Mahila Morcha workers had gathered outside the Krishnanagar court carrying eggs and tomatoes ahead of her scheduled appearance in a case. She did not appear in court that day.

High Court seeks report on egg-hurling incidents

The protest came on the same day the Calcutta High Court expressed concern over the increasing number of egg-hurling incidents targeting TMC leaders, describing the trend as a "social evil."

Hearing a plea filed by TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, the court directed the state government to submit a report detailing the number of cases registered, arrests made, and action taken against those involved in such incidents.

Over the past few months, several TMC leaders, including Abhishek Banerjee, have faced similar protests in different parts of West Bengal. While the TMC has accused the BJP of orchestrating these demonstrations, the BJP has denied the allegations.