Effect of Article 370 abrogation: Security situation in Kashmir better than ever, details Home Ministry report

In what comes as a direct effect of the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir has increased manifold and is now, in fact, better than ever.

Violence has decreased in the valley after August 5, 2019, when the clause was withdrawn from the constitution, thereby revoking the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

In these past 11 months, there have been major successes against terror rackets in the valley.

According to a report by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, incidents of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir have declined by about 36% after the abrogation of Article 370.

Last year (from January to July 15), a total of 188 terrorism-related incidents had taken place in the valley, while this year around 120 such incidents were recorded during the same period.

Notably, 126 terrorists were killed during this period in 2019, while the figure stands at 136 terrorists slain, over the same period in 2020.

Last year, there were 51 grenade attacks till July 15, while only 21 such cases have been recorded this year over the same duration.

23 civilians were killed in terror attacks last year, and 75 security forces were martyred. Comparing to this year's data, the report shows that 22 civilians were killed and 35 Jawans were martyred this year.

If compared to Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attacks, there were 6 IED attacks last year in this period, while only 1 IED attack has occurred till July 15 this year.

Abrogation of Article 370 laid to waste the plans of Kashmir valley terror outfits

Among the slain terrorists were 110 local terrorists and the rest were from Pakistan. More than 50 terrorists are from Hizbul Mujahideen, including about 20 terrorists from Lashkar and Jaish-e-Mohammad, and 14 terrorists from ISJK and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind.

In this one year, security forces have succeeded in killing Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riaz Niku, Lashkar Commander Haider, Jaish commander Qari Yasir, and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind's Burhan Koka.

In addition, 22 terrorists and about 300 of their helpers were arrested.

In this one year alone, 22 terror hideouts were detected and about 190 weapons were apprehended, mostly AK-47 assault rifles.

Not only that, but there has also been a decline of 40% in the involvement of local youth in terrorist outfits, this year, only 67 youths were sent to the path of terror.

The Hurriyat Conference, which promotes terrorism and violence, was also jolted this year when its leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani separated himself from the Hurriyat Conference.