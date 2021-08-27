'Eent se eent baja dunga': Sidhu's warning if not allowed to take decisions

Amid the turmoil in Punjab Congress, Malvinder Singh Mali, advisor to Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu, has resigned from his post. During his tenure as an advisor, Mali had given several controversial statements. After this, Punjab Congress in charge Harish Rawat had asked Navjot Singh Sidhu to remove his advisors.

However, the row is not completely over yet. In a program, Navjot Singh Sidhu has said that if he was not given permission to take decisions while being the President of Punjab Congress, then he would not take it lightly. Sidhu says that he does not want to live as a show horse.

Sidhu on Friday held a meeting with traders association. Addressing the event, he said, "I have told the high command that if you do not let me take decisions, I will not spare anyone (eent se eent baja dunga)...I do not want to be a showhorse. Decisions are required to be taken. No state can develop without industry. International trade should start. The people of Punjab are in despair. If I had to put my life on the line, I would not back down."

Despite getting the chair of Punjab Congress President, Navjot Singh Sidhu has once again shown a rebellious attitude. He has once again challenged the high command.

Meanwhile, AICC in charge of Punjab Harish Rawat on Friday said the leader of the party's Punjab unit should act in a manner so that they are not misinterpreted, which in turn may harm the party.

Asked about Sidhu's 'lack of freedom in decision making' remark, Rawat said, "I will see the context of the statement. He is the party chief in Punjab, who other than him can take decisions? He has all the right to take decisions as per party protocol."

At the same time, the Bharatiya Janata Party has targeted Congress and Navjot Singh Sidhu. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra has said, 'Mali's resignation came after a lot of pressure, but Sidhu has not commented on the subject. It is Sidhu who hugged Bajwa. Sidhu had said that my captain is not Amarinder but Rahul. We demand that mere designing of advisor will not work. Sidhu should also apologize on this and Rahul Gandhi should also reply.