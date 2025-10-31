FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Tiku Talsania-Manasi Parekh land in legal trouble, booked for performing bike stunt in Ahmedabad

Happy Halloween 2025: Top 10+ wishes, quotes to share with your loved ones

Noida Airport inauguration soon, calibration flight successfully lands at airport, WATCH

India, Pakistan set to ignite cricket's greatest rivalry once again; arch-rivals to meet sixth time in 2025 - Check tournament details

Education Ministry's BIG move as it plans to introduce AI in schools from Class...

This TV star took sanyaas after family lost everything in bank scam: 'I beg for food, live in...'

Halloween Horror in US: Massive terror attack averted in Michigan, multiple suspects arrested

Good news for Delhi Metro passengers! Get real-time info about nearby stations, routes and fares on...

‘We are examining...’: MEA express hope after China grants licenses for rare earth mineral export to India

Tactical mastermind or favouritism at play? Gautam Gambhir's team selection raises eyebrows after MCG upset

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Tiku Talsania-Manasi Parekh land in legal trouble, booked for performing bike stunt in Ahmedabad

Tiku Talsania-Manasi Parekh land in legal trouble, booked for performing bike st

Happy Halloween 2025: Top 10+ wishes, quotes to share with your loved ones

Happy Halloween 2025: Top 10+ wishes, quotes to share with your loved ones

Noida Airport inauguration soon, calibration flight successfully lands at airport, WATCH

Noida Airport inauguration soon, calibration flight successfully lands at airpor

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeIndia

INDIA

Education Ministry's BIG move as it plans to introduce AI in schools from Class...

The Department of School Education & Literacy (DoSEL) has underscored its commitment to making ‘AI for Public Good’ a key pillar of learning, stressing that the curriculum will promote critical thinking, creativity, and ethical use of AI from a young age.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 31, 2025, 08:59 PM IST

Education Ministry's BIG move as it plans to introduce AI in schools from Class...
Representative Image credit: iStock
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

In a major decision aimed at preparing students for a tech-driven future, the Ministry of Education is set to introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Computational Thinking (CT) in all schools across the country from Class 3 onwards. The Department of School Education & Literacy (DoSEL) has underscored its commitment to making ‘AI for Public Good’ a key pillar of learning, stressing that the curriculum will promote critical thinking, creativity, and ethical use of AI from a young age. 

In this context, a stakeholder consultation was held on October 29, 2025, which included representatives from CBSE, NCERT, KVS, NVS, and external experts. Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has also formed a committee to design a new curriculum on AI and CT. 

 

"Curriculum on AI to be introduced in all schools from Class 3 onwards. Artificial Intelligence and Computational Thinking (AI & CT) will reinforce the concept of learning, thinking, and teaching, and will gradually expand towards the idea of 'AI for Public Good.' This initiative marks a nascent yet significant step towards the ethical use of AI to solve complex challenges, as the technology will be organically embedded from the foundational stage, beginning in Grade 3", said the Ministry of Education in an official release. 

At the consultation, officials acknowledged the signifiance of learning the ropes of AI and CT in the advanced 21st century. They highlighted that including Artificial Intelligence in curriculum will help children develop problem-solving, computational skills from an early age - which is conducive to a bright career. 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Tiku Talsania-Manasi Parekh land in legal trouble, booked for performing bike stunt in Ahmedabad
Tiku Talsania-Manasi Parekh land in legal trouble, booked for performing bike st
Happy Halloween 2025: Top 10+ wishes, quotes to share with your loved ones
Happy Halloween 2025: Top 10+ wishes, quotes to share with your loved ones
Noida Airport inauguration soon, calibration flight successfully lands at airport, WATCH
Noida Airport inauguration soon, calibration flight successfully lands at airpor
India, Pakistan set to ignite cricket's greatest rivalry once again; arch-rivals to meet sixth time in 2025 - Check tournament details
India, Pakistan set to ignite cricket's greatest rivalry once again; arch-rivals
Education Ministry's BIG move as it plans to introduce AI in schools from Class...
Education Ministry's BIG move as it plans to introduce AI in schools from...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE