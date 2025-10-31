Education Ministry's BIG move as it plans to introduce AI in schools from Class...

The Department of School Education & Literacy (DoSEL) has underscored its commitment to making ‘AI for Public Good’ a key pillar of learning, stressing that the curriculum will promote critical thinking, creativity, and ethical use of AI from a young age.

In a major decision aimed at preparing students for a tech-driven future, the Ministry of Education is set to introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Computational Thinking (CT) in all schools across the country from Class 3 onwards. The Department of School Education & Literacy (DoSEL) has underscored its commitment to making ‘AI for Public Good’ a key pillar of learning, stressing that the curriculum will promote critical thinking, creativity, and ethical use of AI from a young age.

In this context, a stakeholder consultation was held on October 29, 2025, which included representatives from CBSE, NCERT, KVS, NVS, and external experts. Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has also formed a committee to design a new curriculum on AI and CT.

"Curriculum on AI to be introduced in all schools from Class 3 onwards. Artificial Intelligence and Computational Thinking (AI & CT) will reinforce the concept of learning, thinking, and teaching, and will gradually expand towards the idea of 'AI for Public Good.' This initiative marks a nascent yet significant step towards the ethical use of AI to solve complex challenges, as the technology will be organically embedded from the foundational stage, beginning in Grade 3", said the Ministry of Education in an official release.

At the consultation, officials acknowledged the signifiance of learning the ropes of AI and CT in the advanced 21st century. They highlighted that including Artificial Intelligence in curriculum will help children develop problem-solving, computational skills from an early age - which is conducive to a bright career.