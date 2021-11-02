Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan reviews vaccination status of teachers, reopening of schools

On Tuesday, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan reviewed the vaccination status of the teachers across the country and the reopening of schools in several states. Minister Pradhan also reviewed the vaccination status in the skilling ecosystem.

Tweeting about the same, he wrote, "Reviewed the vaccination progress of teaching and non-teaching personnel of schools, institutions and skill centres associated with the education and skilling ecosystem."

As per the press note released by the Ministry of Education, Minister Pradhan has been regularly monitoring the vaccination of teaching staff and non-teaching staff to ensure enabling environment for schools to move towards reopening.

"With rapid vaccination at scale in the country, we are looking at a future with restored normalcy and vibrancy in our schools and other educational and skilling institutions," he tweeted."

As of date, a majority of states have already opened the schools for all the classes. Over 92 percent of teaching staff have been vaccinated. In the institutions under Central Government, over 96 percent of teaching staff have been vaccinated," the press note read.

Meanwhile, India registered 10,423 new infections in the last 24 hours, recording its lowest daily COVID-19 cases since February 2020. The daily numbers are 16% lower than those registered yesterday. With this, the COVID-19 case tally has reached 3,42,96,237.

As per the Union Health Ministry data, 443 deaths were registered in the last 24 hours, up from 251 on Monday, taking the overall death toll to 4,58,880 comprising 1.34% of the overall caseload.

Kerala alone reported 368 deaths in the last 24 hours taking its overall death tally to 32,049.