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Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns amid ongoing student protest

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned from his post amid the ongoing student protest.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jul 25, 2026, 03:26 PM IST

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns amid ongoing student protest
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Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned and submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He announced this decision on his X handle just hours before the third round of talks between the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and the Centre. Pradhan's resignation was the primary demand of the protesters who have been camped at Delhi's Jantar Mantar for over a month.

The discussions between the CJP and the Centre had reached an impasse over this resignation demand. On Saturday morning, the CJP reiterated that talks could not proceed if the government refused to dismiss Pradhan. With his resignation, the government has addressed all the demands put forth by the protesters, which included:

1. Resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan

2. No legal action against the student protesters

3. Compensation for the families of students who died by suicide following the NEET paper leak

The Centre had assured the CJP regarding the latter two demands during discussions on Friday but had remained silent on the resignation request. 

In his post announcing his resignation, Pradhan expressed, "I hold deep respect for the aspirations, sentiments, and rightful expectations of the youth of this country. Realising the dreams of India's young generation has been the moral resolve of our political and social life. I express my gratitude to the Hon’ble Prime Minister for the opportunity given to me to serve the nation under his visionary leadership." 

Upon hearing the news of Pradhan's resignation, the protest site at Jantar Mantar erupted in celebration. The CJP responded to the announcement with a message stating, "Long Live Student Power." 

The student protests, which have spread to dozens of cities across the country in recent days, have become a significant political issue, with the Opposition supporting the movement and challenging the government.

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