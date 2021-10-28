EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2021: From Azim Premji to Amitabh Bachchan - Know how much they donate per day

As the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy released its list for 2021, Wiproâ€™s Azim Premji retained his spot as the most generous philanthropist for the second consecutive year.

The eighth edition of the list has based its ranking on the value of its donations between April 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021. The list revealed that it was education that drew the most amount of attention, drawing a total of Rs 9,659 crore from 72 donors.

The 76-year-old Wipro founder donated a whopping Rs 9,713 crore this year. Individuals who have managed to donate Rs 5 crores or above during the period mentioned above made it to the list.

Here's a list of the top ten people of the Edelgive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2021:

- Azim Hashmi Premji: Rs 9,713 crore

- Shiv Nadar, HCL Technologies: Rs 1,263 crore

- Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries: Rs 577 crore

- Kumar Mangalam Birla, Aditya Birla Group: Rs 377 crore

- Nandan Nilekani, Infosys: Rs 183 crore

- Hinduja Family, Hinduja Group: Rs 166 crore

- Bajaj Family, Bajaj Group: Rs 136 crore

- Gautam Adani, Adani Group: Rs 130 crore

- Anil Aggarwal, Vedanta: Rs 130 crore

- Burman Family, Dabur India: Rs 114 crore

Some new names also made an entry to the list starting with the legendary Bollywood actor, Amitabh Bachchan who donated a total of Rs 15 crore.

Another name the made the list this year was Nikhil Kamath, one of the founders of Zerodha. This stock brokerage company pledged Rs 750 crore to support individuals, organisations and companies working towards a solution for climate change.

Overall, nine women have also made it to the list. Here are some names:

- Rohini Nilekani of Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies for donating Rs 69 crore

- Leena Gandhi Tewari, Chairman of the USV for donating Rs 24 crore

- Anu Aga who leads Thermax, an energy and environment engineering business for donating Rs 20 crore.