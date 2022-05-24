ED undertakes more raids in MGNREGA money scam case involving IAS Pooja Singhal

Picture: File Photo

Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids were underway on Tuesday in more than six places in Jharkhand and Bihar in connection with the MGNREGA funds scam case involving suspended IAS Pooja Singhal. Singhal, the Mining Secretary in Jharkhand, was dismissed from her post soon after her arrest in connection to the case earlier this month.

A source said that they were conducting raids at Ranchi and in Bihar’s Muzaffarnagar. The ED recently grilled Ravi Kejriwal, the former Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Treasurer. The probe agency has also scanned last three years transactions of Singhal to check of any suspicious money trail. It has also scanned all her properties.

Earlier, four cars belonging to Singhal’s Chartered Accountant Suman Kumar were seized. A source said that someone else had made the payments for the luxury cars, which was suspicious. A few incriminating documents were also recovered from him by the ED. The ED has recovered cash worth around Rs 19 crore when they conducted the raids. It is said that it was Singhal’s money. The probe agency has recorded the statements of Singhal and her husband in the matter.

