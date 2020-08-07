ED to question Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty today in connection with money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will question actor Rhea Chakraborty on Friday in connection with a money laundering case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

On Thursday, the agency officials interrogated Samuel Miranda, an associate of Rhea Chakraborty over the latter's property, for nearly 10 hours.

A case of money laundering was registered by ED in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput following a complaint lodged by his father with Bihar Police.

The agency has asked her to present herself at Mumbai office to get her statement recorded in the case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

ED took cognisance of the Bihar Police FIR to register an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The ED complaint was filed in the case related to alleged financial irregularities being suspected to have been done against Sushant.

Rhea has come under the ED scanner for two major property investments by her Mumbai. As per sources quoted by Zee News, the agency has recently established two major financial trails and found that Rhea invested in a property recently. This is being investigated in light of Sushant's father's complaint that money was siphoned off from his son's bank account by his girlfriend.

The FIR filed by Rajput's father Krishna Kumar Singh names Chakraborty, her family members and six others and accuses them of abetment to suicide.

The ED is probing allegations of alleged mishandling of Rajput's money and his bank accounts, and whether Rajput's income was used for money laundering and creating illegal assets, reports quoting officials said.

The agency has already questioned Sushant`s house manager Samuel Miranda, Rhea`s chartered accountant Ritesh Shah and Sushant`s CA Sandeep Sridhar.

Earlier on Wednesday, the central government submitted before the Supreme Court on Wednesday that it has accepted the request of Bihar government recommending a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the case.

The Supreme Court directed the Centre, Bihar and Maharashtra governments, Mumbai Police and the father of Sushant Singh Rajput to file their replies on actor Rhea Chakraborty`s plea seeking to transfer the case registered by the Bihar Police to Mumbai.

A single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy directed all the parties to file their respective replies in the matter within three days and slated further hearing on the matter after a week.