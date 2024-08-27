Twitter
India

ED to probe financial irregularities against RG Kar Medical College ex-principal Sandip Ghosh

The ED will probe the case of alleged financial irregularities against Sandip Ghosh, ex-principal of RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 27, 2024, 12:20 PM IST

A visual of the protests in Kolkata and Sandip Ghosh, ex-principal of RG Kar Medical College
The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) will probe the matter of alleged financial irregularities against Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Medical College in West Bengal's Kolkata, India Today reported on Tuesday, i.e., August 27. 

Notably, this comes after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) named Sandip Ghosh in the FIR filed in connection with the financial irregularities case. 

The CBI is currently investigating the rape and murder case of a 31-year-old trainee doctor in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College, which has triggered outrage across the nation. 

A 31-year-old trainee doctor was raped and murdered in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College on Auguts 9. The post-mortem report confirmed rape and suggested that there were grave injuries in her private part, and her pelvic girdle was broken with her legs wide open. 

Sandip Ghosh was tranferred by the West Bengal government following the incident. 

Meanwhile, the horrific incident sparked massive protests across the nation, with many calling for justice to the deceased victim and death penalty for those involved in the crime. 

CBI conducted searches at multiple locations linked to Sandip Ghosh

Earlier, the anti-corruption bureau of CBI conducted searches at multiple locations linked to the former principal of RG Kar hospital and his relatives in Kolkata. The central agency had, earlier, filed an FIR against Sandip Ghosh in the case linked to financial irregularities, following the directives of the Calcutta High Court. 

The probe was initiated after a single bench of the High Court directed investigation into the alleged corruption at the medical college. 

Following this, the CBI swung into action and filed the FIR, a copy of which was submitted to the Alipur Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court has granted the central agency a period of three weeks to submit a progress report on the investigation, which is to be presented on September 17.

Sanjay Roy, the prime accused is in the CBI's custody

The Kolkata police had earlier arrested Sanjay Roy, who worked as a civic volunteer at the hospital. He is the prime accused in the case and is currently under the CBI's custody. Several media reports have suggested that he confessed to the crime during the polygraph test and provided the agency with the details of the night of the incident. 

The Sealdah court in Kolkata has appointed lawyer Kabita Sarkar to represent the accused in the court. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
