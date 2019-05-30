ED to attach National Herald publisher Associated Journal's plot worth Rs 64 crore

The AJL is reportedly controlled by senior Congress leaders, including members of the Gandhi family.

The Enforcement Directorate will attach a plot worth nearly Rs 64 crore that had been alloted to the Associated Journals Limited by former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.



The agency has said that Hooda had misused his official position to dole out the plot in Panchkula under the guise of reallotment at an undervalued price to the AJL, a group that runs the National Herald newspaper. The AJL is reportedly controlled by senior Congress leaders, including members of the Gandhi family.



"The Plot number C-17 was allotted to AJL in 1982. But the same was resumed back by the Estate Officer, HUDA vide Order dated 30.10.1992 as the AJL did not comply with the conditions of allotment letter," the ED said in a statement on Wednesday.



The agency added that the resumption order attained finality after dismissal of the revision petition in 1996. However, Hooda, the then chief minister of Haryana blatantly misused his official position and dishonestly allotted the said plot afresh in the guise of reallotment to the AJL at original rates plus interest in violation of necessary conditions and policy of HUDA vide order dated August 28, 2005 for Rs 59,39,200, ED said.



"The actual value of the property as on February 26, 2011 and July 13, 2017 is Rs.32.25 crore and Rs 64.93 crore respectively. The then CM caused wrongful loss to HUDA and wrongful gain to AJL by ignoring legal opinion and recommendations of HUDA Officers," the ED stated.



The agency further stated that Hooda did not stop but further favoured the AJL by illegally granting them three undue extensions for construction of plot from May 01, 2008 to May 10, 2012 until the AJL completed the construction in 2014.



Now the Adjudicating Authority PMLA, New Delhi has held that the defendants have committed the schedule offence, generated proceeds of crime and further found that the properties attached are Proceeds of Crime beyond any doubt and thereby ordered for confirmation of the provisional attachments order.

‘Misuse Of Power’