ED to arrest Satyendra Jain ahead of Punjab assembly polls 2022? Arvind Kejriwal makes BIG claim

The election frenzy in India is approaching its peak, with the battle of political parties going ahead with full forces. Ahead of the Punjab assembly elections 2022, Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal has made a big claim.

Addressing a press conference just a few short weeks ahead of the Punjab elections, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said that it is likely that cabinet minister Satyendra Jain might get arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Kejriwal further added that the ED is “welcome” to make any arrest, and AAP party workers are not afraid of any agencies or authorities as they have done nothing wrong. He further added that this is not the first time that Satyendra Jain is being targeted.

The AAP chief said, “From our sources, we have got to know that right before Punjab polls in coming few days the ED is going to arrest Satyendar Jain (Delhi Health and Home Minister). They are most welcome. Previously too, the Centre had conducted raids at Satyendar Jain but got nothing.”

Modi govt is planning to arrest our Minister @SatyendarJain right before Punjab elections



We welcome them, they can send ED, CBI etc & arrest anyone they want, including me



We're not afraid as we haven't done anything wrong



हम चन्नी जी की तरह रोएंगे नहीं!



-CM @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/wcPp1ZPE4b January 23, 2022

Kejriwal further added, “Since there are elections, raids and arrests will be made. We do not fear such raids and arrests because we have done nothing wrong.” He also said that whenever the rival BJP realizes its losing, it unleashes all the central agencies on other parties.

Arvind Kejriwal said that raids were conducted on the premises of several party leaders. He said that his premises, Manish Sisodia’s premise, and Jain’s premise were raided, and 21 of AAP’s MLA were arrested despite them having done nothing wrong.

While attacking Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi, Kejriwal further added, “We will not cry like (Punjab CM) Channi Ji (on ED raids). He is frustrated because he had done wrong... We've not done anything wrong so we are not afraid.”

The Punjab assembly elections 2022 are set to be conducted on February 20, and will be conducted in a single phase. The counting of the votes for the same will take place on March 10, 2022.