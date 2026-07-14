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ED summons TMC MLA Madan Mitra's family in municipal recruitment scam

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ED summons TMC MLA Madan Mitra's family in municipal recruitment scam

ED has summoned TMC MLA Madan Mitra's wife and two sons next week in its money laundering probe into the alleged West Bengal municipal recruitment scam. The summons follow financial transactions flagged during investigation.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jul 14, 2026, 11:14 PM IST

ED summons TMC MLA Madan Mitra's family in municipal recruitment scam
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The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Trinamool Congress MLA Madan Mitra's wife and his two sons for questioning next week in connection with its money laundering probe into the alleged municipal recruitment scam in West Bengal.

According to a senior ED official, the summonses were issued after the agency found certain financial transactions under scrutiny that were linked to Mitra's family members.

Why the family has been summoned

Speaking to PTI on Tuesday, the senior official said the names of Mitra's wife and two sons surfaced during the examination of financial documents related to the case.

"During the course of investigation, these financial transactions came to light in which the names of the MLA's wife and his two sons surfaced. They have been summoned next week to record their statements," the official said.

He added that the probe is being conducted purely on the basis of documentary and financial evidence and that all persons whose names have appeared are being examined.

"The probe is progressing on the basis of documentary and financial evidence. We are examining all persons whose names have figured during the investigation. No conclusions should be drawn at this stage," he said.

Raids at multiple locations

The latest development comes just weeks after the ED carried out extensive searches at premises linked to the TMC legislator.

In June, the central agency searched seven locations in Kolkata and its adjoining areas, including Mitra's residences in Bhawanipur and Kalighat. Searches were also conducted at premises in Dakshineswar, Santoshpur, Joka and Beleghata.

Earlier in October 2025, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had also searched Mitra's residence in connection with the same case and examined documents for nearly five hours.

What is the municipal recruitment scam?

The case pertains to alleged irregularities in recruitment to various civic bodies and municipalities across West Bengal. The allegations involve illegal appointments made in exchange for money.

The CBI is investigating the predicate offence, while the ED has registered a separate case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to probe the alleged money trail and proceeds of crime.

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