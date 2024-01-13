ED summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for fourth time in excise policy case

Headlines

Hours after quitting from Congress, Milind Deora joins Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he’s hopeless about Bollywood’s future: ‘Crores of people like commercial cinema, but…’

Delhi schools to reopen tomorrow, no classes before 9am and beyond 5pm

At 15°C maximum temperature, Kashmir is warmer than Delhi this year; know how it is affecting tourism

'No compromise on...': Sanjay Raut as Milind Deora quits Congress

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND vs AFG Live Score, 2nd T20I: Virat Kohli returns as India eye series win in Indore

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he’s hopeless about Bollywood’s future: ‘Crores of people like commercial cinema, but…’

At 15°C maximum temperature, Kashmir is warmer than Delhi this year; know how it is affecting tourism

6 home exercises to control diabetes in winter

Makar Sankranti 2024: 8 dishes to make at home

7 health benefits of consuming fish in winters

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

Debris Of Missing IAF Aircraft Traced In Bay of Bengal, Discovered After 7 Years

Bengaluru Murder Case: Cab Driver Shares Details On Suchna's Behavior While Traveling To Karnatak

COVID-19 Sub-Variant JN.1: Number of Cases Cross 1,000 Mark In 16 States And UTs

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he’s hopeless about Bollywood’s future: ‘Crores of people like commercial cinema, but…’

Captain Miller box office collection day 2: Dhanush film sees little drop, earns Rs 6.75 crore

India's biggest flop actor, worked in 9 films in 13 years, all were super flop, he is now...

HomeIndia

India

ED summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for fourth time in excise policy case

Delhi CM was earlier summoned by the ED in connection with an excise policy case on December 18, asking him to appear before the central agency for questioning on December 21.

Latest News

ANI

Updated: Jan 13, 2024, 09:41 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued its fourth summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday for questioning into the alleged Delhi excise policy case. 

He has been asked to appear before the central probe agency on January 18, sources said. The summon comes after the Delhi Chief Minister refused to depose before the ED for the third time on January 3 The ED issued a third summons to CM Kejriwal on December 22 last year, in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor scam case, asking him to appear before the agency on January 3.

Delhi CM was earlier summoned by the ED in connection with an excise policy case on December 18, asking him to appear before the central agency for questioning on December 21.

The Delhi CM was first called by the central agency to appear on November 2, but he did not depose, alleging that the notice was "vague, motivated and unsustainable in law."

After skipping the third summons of the investigating agency Kejriwal, in his reply to the ED, expressed his readiness to cooperate with the investigation but declined to appear on the summoned date, calling the notice "illegal."

Kejriwal further questioned the agency for not responding to his earlier replies when the summons was sent to him and he had raised certain queries on the nature of the agency's investigation. In his written reply to the ED, the Delhi CM said "As a premier investigating agency the non-disclosure and non-response approach adopted by you cannot sustain the test of law, equity or justice. Your obstinacy is tantamount to assuming the role of judge, jury and executioner at the same time which is not acceptable in our country governed by the rule of law."

Delhi Chief Minister was also summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in April this year, in connection with the case. 

However, Kejriwal was not named as an accused in the first information report (FIR) filed by the CBI on August 17, last year. In February 2023, Arvind Kejriwal's Deputy Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI for alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi's new excise policy. 

The policy was withdrawn amid allegations of foul play by the opposition. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IIT grad who worked with Google, then built Rs 4300 crore company

Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra set to begin from Manipur today

Mukesh Ambani makes grand entry in 100 billion dollar club, Reliance Industries’ market cap now 18390000000000…

Dhruv Jurel earns maiden call-up as India announce squad for first two Tests against England; no Ishan, Shami

Guntur Kaaram box office collection day 2: Mahesh Babu film sees 70% drop, collects Rs 13 crore

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE