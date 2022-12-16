ED summons Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh in drugs-related money laundering case

Rakul Preet, a Bollywood actress, was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to participate in its investigation into an alleged money laundering case connected to the 2017 Tollywood drug case. According to media reports, the agency interrogated a number of other Telugu film industry actors, and Rakul was also called in for the same case.

The actor starring in 2022 movie 'Doctor G', Rakul Preet Singh, has been requested to appear before the ED on December 19 for questioning, Business Today reported.

The actor had earlier been called up as part of the investigation and had appeared before the central investigation agency in September of last year. Along with Rakul Preet, the ED called Pilot Rohith Reddy, a Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA, for questioning on Friday. According to an NDTV report, he recently lodged a complaint in the MLA poaching case.

What is 2017 Tollywood drug case?

A three-member gang, including musician turned drug lord Calvin Mascarenhas, was detained by Telangana's Prohibition and Excise department in 2017 for reportedly trafficking drugs like LSD and MDMA. On July 2, 2017, customs officers arrested musician Calvin Mascarenhas and two other people, busting the drugs ring, and seizing drugs worth Rs 30 lakh from their possession

According to PTI, authorities said that the gang had close to 1,000 clients, including students from city-based schools and colleges, Tollywood actors and actresses, senior executives from MNCs, and workers from Cyberabad IT companies. Actress Charmee Kaur, director Puri Jagannadh, and actor Nandu have all previously testified before the ED in this case.

READ | Beware of fake hallmarked gold: Here's step-by-step guide to check fake jewellery items

(With inputs from PTI)