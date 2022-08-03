National Herald case: ED 'temporarily seals' Young Indian's office day after conducting raids

National Herald office in Delhi - File Photo

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday sealed the office of National Herald, instructing that the premises not be opened without prior permission from the agency, ANI reported.

The probe agency took the action a day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out raids at 12 locations in the national capital and at other places in connection with the National Herald case in which top Congress leaders are accused of violating norms.

After the sealing of the office, the Congress alleged that Delhi Police blocked the road outside the Congress headquarters. "Delhi Police blocking the road to AICC Headquarters has become a norm rather than an exception! Why have they just done so is mysterious...," Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said.

Earlier today, the Congress alleged that the Enforcement Directorate has become a "tool" in the hands of the BJP-led Centre to "destroy" the Opposition parties.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also said that the party was not being allowed to raise the issue of alleged "misuse" of the ED by the Centre in Parliament.