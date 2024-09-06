Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

ED raids residence of former RG Kar medical college principal Sandip Ghosh, PMLA case registered against him due to...

This film made Ajay Devgn superstar, saved his sinking career after many flop films, made for Rs 2 crore, earned Rs..

Joe Biden's son, Hunter pleads guilty to all nine charges in federal tax case

GOAT box office collection day 1: Thalapathy Vijay film beats Vikram, Jailer, 2.0 to become biggest Tamil opener

Kamala Harris vs Donald Trump: Election ‘Nostradamus’ predicts next US President, claims it will be...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
ED raids residence of former RG Kar medical college principal Sandip Ghosh, PMLA case registered against him due to...

ED raids residence of former RG Kar medical college principal Sandip Ghosh, PMLA case registered against him due to...

This film made Ajay Devgn superstar, saved his sinking career after many flop films, made for Rs 2 crore, earned Rs..

This film made Ajay Devgn superstar, saved his sinking career after many flop films, made for Rs 2 crore, earned Rs..

Weather update: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert in several states, Delhi to witness...

Weather update: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert in several states, Delhi to witness...

7 low-calorie breakfasts to kick start your day 

7 low-calorie breakfasts to kick start your day 

6 marvellous 'Astronomy Pictures of the Day' shared by NASA

6 marvellous 'Astronomy Pictures of the Day' shared by NASA

10 animals with unusual sleeping patterns

10 animals with unusual sleeping patterns

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

बेटी को गोद में लेकर फूड डिलीवर करता है ये Zomato बॉय, दिल छू लेगी युवक की कहानी

बेटी को गोद में लेकर फूड डिलीवर करता है ये Zomato बॉय, दिल छू लेगी युवक की कहानी

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shocking match-fixing scandals in sports history

Shocking match-fixing scandals in sports history

Meet Navya Singh, first transwoman to compete in Miss Universe India, faced bullying as teenager, then became TV star

Meet Navya Singh, first transwoman to compete in Miss Universe India, faced bullying as teenager, then became TV star

India's most expensive film became Bollywood's biggest flop, made only Rs 31 crore; then director tried to...

India's most expensive film became Bollywood's biggest flop, made only Rs 31 crore; then director tried to...

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

This film made Ajay Devgn superstar, saved his sinking career after many flop films, made for Rs 2 crore, earned Rs..

This film made Ajay Devgn superstar, saved his sinking career after many flop films, made for Rs 2 crore, earned Rs..

GOAT box office collection day 1: Thalapathy Vijay film beats Vikram, Jailer, 2.0 to become biggest Tamil opener

GOAT box office collection day 1: Thalapathy Vijay film beats Vikram, Jailer, 2.0 to become biggest Tamil opener

This actor once had no money to buy train ticket, gave 7 continuous blockbusters; was forced to sell his bungalow to...

This actor once had no money to buy train ticket, gave 7 continuous blockbusters; was forced to sell his bungalow to...

HomeIndia

India

ED raids residence of former RG Kar medical college principal Sandip Ghosh, PMLA case registered against him due to...

ED had registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to probe money laundering charges against Sandip Ghosh in the financial irregularities case.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 06, 2024, 09:35 AM IST

ED raids residence of former RG Kar medical college principal Sandip Ghosh, PMLA case registered against him due to...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) carried out raids at the residence of former principal of RG Kar medical college and hospital, Sandip Ghosh, among othre places in Kolkata in a case pertaining to the financial irregularities in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

ED had registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to probe money laundering charges against Sandip Ghosh in the financial irregularities case. Ghosh is presently in the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). On Wednesday, Sandip Ghosh filed a petition in the Supreme Court against a Calcutta High Court decision that ordered the CBI to probe into the graft case against him. His plea has been listed on September 6 before a bench led by Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud.

The Anti-Corruption Branch of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Dr Sandip Ghosh on September 2. Dr Ghosh was under investigation for alleged corruption and financial irregularities at the college and hospital, following a directive from a single bench of the Calcutta High Court, which ordered the CBI to probe the matter. He was sent to 8-day police custody on Tuesday. On August 24, following the orders of the Calcutta High Court, an official FIR was registered by the CBI against Ghosh on the alleged corruption case.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) of Kolkata also suspended the membership of former Sandip Ghosh amid a CBI probe into the corruption case. Earlier on August 26, the CBI also concluded a second round of polygraph tests on Dr Ghosh as part of their investigation into the rape-murder of a woman doctor at the institution. The Calcutta High Court has granted the CBI three weeks to submit a progress report on the investigation, which is to be presented on September 17. The trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Hitesh Kumar Sethia, Harvard alumnus to take over as CEO of Mukesh Ambani's company

Meet Hitesh Kumar Sethia, Harvard alumnus to take over as CEO of Mukesh Ambani's company

Watch viral video: Netizens start meme fest as pilot leans windshield right before takeoff, say 'Only in Pakistan'

Watch viral video: Netizens start meme fest as pilot leans windshield right before takeoff, say 'Only in Pakistan'

Weather update: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert in several states, Delhi to witness...

Weather update: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert in several states, Delhi to witness...

Things to know about world’s largest palace where PM Modi stayed during his visit to Brunei, it is worth Rs…

Things to know about world’s largest palace where PM Modi stayed during his visit to Brunei, it is worth Rs…

Meet actress who left law for films, was rejected for being 'too pretty', removed from Salman film, now does...

Meet actress who left law for films, was rejected for being 'too pretty', removed from Salman film, now does...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Shocking match-fixing scandals in sports history

Shocking match-fixing scandals in sports history

Meet Navya Singh, first transwoman to compete in Miss Universe India, faced bullying as teenager, then became TV star

Meet Navya Singh, first transwoman to compete in Miss Universe India, faced bullying as teenager, then became TV star

India's most expensive film became Bollywood's biggest flop, made only Rs 31 crore; then director tried to...

India's most expensive film became Bollywood's biggest flop, made only Rs 31 crore; then director tried to...

From Prithviraj Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor: Here's a look at Kapoor family's education qualification

From Prithviraj Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor: Here's a look at Kapoor family's education qualification

Five amazing benefits of drinking 'Haldi-doodh'

Five amazing benefits of drinking 'Haldi-doodh'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement