ED raids Punjab AAP leader Aman Arora’s associate over land scam and money laundering probe

Punjab Minister Aman Arora denied any wrongdoing after ED raids linked to his close associate in a money laundering probe.

Punjab Cabinet Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state president Aman Arora has strongly refuted allegations linking him to a money laundering probe, saying he is ready to face any investigation and would quit politics if found guilty. His statement comes after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids on Thursday targeting his 'close associate,' Gaurav Dhir, across multiple locations in Punjab and Chandigarh.

Political Targeting Alleged

Speaking to reporters, Arora claimed his name was unnecessarily dragged into the case to politically malign him. He noted that the initial ED statement only mentioned “Gaurav Constructions,” and his and Dhir’s names were added in a subsequent release within half an hour. “This proves my name was inserted only to defame me politically,” he said.

Arora accused the ruling BJP of using 'intimidation and character assassination' tactics. He denied having any prior acquaintance with several individuals named in the case, including Suresh Kumar Bajaj, Ajay Sehgal, Nitin Goyal, and Pritpal Singh Dhindsa.

Longstanding Friendship, No Business Links

Regarding Gaurav Dhir, Arora clarified that their 22-year-old friendship was purely personal and built on trust. He insisted he had no financial or business dealings with Dhir and criticized the ED for selectively omitting politically inconvenient facts, such as donations made to the BJP by individuals implicated in the probe.

Clarifying Allegations on Altus Project

Arora addressed claims linked to the Altus real estate project, emphasising that the 600-acre development had obtained Change of Land Use (CLU) approvals as far back as 2013–14. He said all licences were conditional and valid as long as government norms were followed. He dismissed reports suggesting irregularities over six acres allegedly connected to Dhir as politically motivated distortions.

He also pointed out that Altus, once considered a major defaulter to the GMADA and the Punjab government, now holds a no-dues certificate and owes nothing. 'If all dues are cleared and the state government has issued a no-dues certificate, then where is the fraud?' he questioned.

Committed to Transparency

Arora concluded by reiterating his willingness to cooperate with any investigation, stressing that he is confident no wrongdoing will be found. His remarks highlight the growing political tensions in Punjab, with opposition parties quick to seize on the ED’s actions while Arora defends his record and reputation.