ED raids LPU campus in Punjab, owned by AAP MP Ashok Mittal who replaced Raghav Chadha in Rajya Sabha

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INDIA
The ED conducted raids at Lovely Professional University linked to AAP MP Ashok Kumar Mittal over alleged FEMA violations.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has reportedly conducted searches at the campus of Lovely Professional University in connection with an investigation involving entities associated with the Lovely Group. The operation is said to have been carried out by teams from Jalandhar and Chandigarh early on Wednesday morning.
The university and related business interests are linked to Ashok Kumar Mittal, who is also the founder and chancellor of the institution. Mittal, along with his brothers, is associated with the broader Lovely Group network, which operates across education and business sectors.
According to preliminary inputs, the searches are connected to alleged violations under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). The probe agency is examining financial transactions and compliance issues related to business entities tied to the group.
Officials indicated that the ED carried out the operation independently and did not seek assistance from local police authorities during the process. However, no official statement detailing specific allegations has been released so far.
The development comes shortly after Mittal was appointed as the Rajya Sabha deputy leader for the Aam Aadmi Party in the Upper House, replacing Raghav Chadha. The timing of the enforcement action has therefore drawn political attention, though no direct link has been established between the appointment and the investigation.
Mittal’s elevation within the party had marked a notable organisational shift in parliamentary leadership.
The searches are part of a broader investigation into financial compliance and cross-border transactions involving linked business entities. Authorities are expected to review documents and digital records collected during the raids in the coming days.
Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses. Officials have not confirmed whether any seizures or arrests have been made so far