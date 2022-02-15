ED raids Haseena Parker’s house, properties linked to Dawood Ibrahim in money laundering probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is currently probing a money laundering case in Mumbai, in connection with which the agency has raided several properties connected to Dawood Ibrahim, including the residence of Ibrahim’s sister Haseena Parker.

The ED is carrying out searches in connection with a money laundering case with several links in the underworld, illegal property deals, and hawala transactions, according to sources. The raid thus included the property of Haseena Parker as well.

“ED is carrying out searches at several places linked to the people associated with the underworld, in Mumbai in a money laundering case. Some underworld fugitives and politicians are also under investigation," sources added, as per ANI reports.

The sources further said that the Enforcement Directorate has detained one person in connection with the money laundering case, and the person is said to be related to the underworld. The identity and name of the person have not been disclosed yet by the ED.

The ED has decided to take ten such places in Maharashtra’s capital city under its radar in connection to the underworld, under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Further, some political links to the shady dealings of the underworld are also being explored in the case.

The sources further said that the Enforcement Directorate is conducting the searches in several properties in Mumbai in connection with a recent FIR filed recently by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against 1993 Mumbai blasts mastermind and fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and some independent intelligence inputs received by the former agency.

As per media reports, the sources also added that the anti-money laundering agency is looking for evidence related to Mumbai underworld-linked hawala, extortion, and illegal property deals.

(With inputs from agencies)