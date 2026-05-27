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ED raids former Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s residence in money-laundering case

Officials said the ED is searching Vijayan’s rented house in Thiruvananthapuram and 12 other sites under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : May 27, 2026, 09:04 AM IST

ED raids former Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s residence in money-laundering case
Image source: ANI
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The Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out searches on Wednesday, May 27, at several locations in Kerala, including the residences of former Chief Minister and current Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan. The raids are part of the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) case tied to financial transactions involving his daughter Veena Thaikkandiyil’s company, Exalogic Solutions Pvt. Ltd. 

Officials said the ED is searching Vijayan’s rented house in Thiruvananthapuram and 12 other sites under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. 

The raids took place a day after the Kerala High Court declined to quash the ED’s probe into the CMRL case.  

What is CMRL case?

CMRL, a Kerala-based firm that makes synthetic rutile and industrial chemicals, is under scrutiny over alleged bribery and money laundering.  

It is alleged that Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd illegally paid Rs 1.72 crore to Vijayan’s daughter T Veena’s firm, Exalogic Solutions, between 2018 and 2019, despite the IT company providing no services to CMRL.

The row focuses on claims that Exalogic Solutions was paid large amounts by CMRL despite delivering no services. While Vijayan is not named as an accused in the case, it has sparked a major political controversy in Kerala. Notably, Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation held a 13.4% stake in CMRL.

The Union Corporate Affairs Ministry approved prosecution of T Veena in April 2025 for the alleged illegal payments.  

The SFIO’s 160-page complaint named Veena, CMRL MD Sasidharan Kartha, 25 others, and companies like CMRL, Exalogic Solutions, and Empower India Capital Investments as accused.

As per the SFIO, Veena’s company got Rs 2.70 crore from CMRL. Separately, in 2023 the Income Tax Interim Settlement Board said Rs 1.72 crore was paid to the firm, based on statements from CMRL staff.

Veena has been charged under Section 447 of the Companies Act, 2013, which covers corporate fraud. The offense carries a prison term of six months to 10 years, plus a fine that can go up to three times the amount involved in the alleged fraud.

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