ED raids BRS leader K Kavitha's premises in money laundering case probe

It was not clear if the action is linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy linked case.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Mar 15, 2024, 04:37 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday raided the premises of BRS leader K Kavitha in Hyderabad as part of a money laundering investigation, official sources said. It was not clear if the action is linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy linked case of the central agency in which the ED has questioned the BRS MLC and daughter of former Telangana chief minister Chandrashekar Rao.

The ED had claimed Kavitha was linked to a 'south group' named lobby of liquor traders who were trying to play a larger role under the now scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

