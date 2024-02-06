Twitter
ED raids at Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary, AAP leaders' residences

These raids come even as the agency moved a Delhi court against the AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal for skipping its summons for the fifth time in a case linked to the Excise policy case.

Feb 06, 2024

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting searches at nearly 10 locations, including the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary, among others connected to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). 

According to sources, the raids are part of a money laundering probe being conducted by the agency. ED raid is also reportedly underway at the residence of AAP MP ND Gupta in Delhi. More details on Tuesday's raids are awaited.

These raids come even as the agency moved a Delhi court against the AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal for skipping its summons for the fifth time in a case linked to the Excise policy case. 

On February 3, ED moved the Rouse Avenue Court and filed a complaint against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for not complying with the summons issued by the agency in the Delhi liquor policy money laundering case. 

The Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Divya Malhotra, after hearing the submissions on Saturday, fixed February 7 for the remaining submissions and consideration of the fresh complaint filed by the agency. ED on February 3 filed a fresh complaint case under Section 190 (1)(a) Cr.P.C. r/w. Section 200 Cr.P.C., 1973 r/w. Section 174 IPC, 1860 r/w. Section 63 (4) of PMLA, 2002 for non-attendance in compliance with Section 50, PMLA, 2002. 

On February 2, 2024, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal skipped the Enforcement Directorate's summons for the fifth time in connection with the money laundering probe related to irregularities in the Delhi excise policy 2021-22 case. The fresh summons to the Delhi CM followed the fourth summons, which he had skipped on January 18.

While skipping the fifth summons, the party called it "unlawful."Kejriwal has so far skipped four previous summons issued by the ED on January 18, January 3, November 2, and December 22, calling them "illegal and politically motivated." Earlier in the month, a team from the Delhi crime branch visited the residence of Arvind Kejriwal in civil lines and served a notice to join a probe into allegations that the BJP attempted to "poach" MLAs to topple his government.

