ED raids AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj's home in hospital construction scam case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted raids at 13 premises linked to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj, in connection with an alleged hospital construction scam in Delhi.

The probe agency searched around a dozen locations in the national capital under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). These searches are in connection with the ECIR recorded in the Delhi Hospital Construction Scam, relating to FIR No. 37/2025 dated 26.06.2025, registered by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB), Delhi Police, against former Health Ministers of GNCT of Delhi, along with private contractors and unknown government officials.



Bhardwaj, a senior AAP leader, currently represents the Greater Kailash constituency. He has previously served as Delhi’s health, urban development, and water minister. He has also served as Chairman of the Delhi Jal Board and currently heads AAP’s Delhi unit.



Saurabh Bharadwaj under ED scanner

A corruption case has been registered against Bharadwaj and former Health Minister Satyendar Jain in alleged corruption in health infrastructure projects worth Rs 5,590 crore, sanctioned by the Delhi government in 2018-19. The project in question included 24 hospital developments, comprising 11 greenfield and 13 brownfield initiatives.



The operations are based on material collected during the course of investigation and allegations contained in the FIR regarding large-scale corruption, unjustified cost escalations, unauthorised constructions, and misappropriation of funds in health infrastructure projects of GNCTD. The search teams have covered the residential premises of Shri Saurabh Bhardwaj, as well as the offices and residences of the private contractors involved in the projects, in order to trace evidence relating to the diversion and laundering of public funds.



AAP hospital construction project scam

The AAP-led Delhi government approved projects for building 24 hospitals in 2018-19. One of the ICU hospitals, expected for completion within six months, remains unfinished even after three years. The report alleged that only about 50% of the work has been completed despite an expenditure of Rs 800 crore. The report also added that LNJP Hospital cost charges reportedly witnessed a drastic cost escalation from Rs 488 crore to Rs 1,135 crore, with little progress on the ground. These significant delays and drastic cost escalations raised serious concerns about financial mismanagement and embezzlement.