Illegal mining case: ED raids 11 locations linked to Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren’s close aide

File Photo

The Enforcement Directorate is currently conducting raids across Jharkhand in connection with an illegal mining and extortion case. The ED is raiding 17 locations across the state, including 11 in Ranchi. According to sources, the locations are linked to a man named Prem Prakash, who is alleged to have extensive political connections.

Fresh searches are being done after the interrogation of Pankaj Mishra (MLA representative of CM Hemant Soren) and others. https://t.co/xwSylGEpeU — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2022

Prem Prakash is alleged to have a role in every major tender and transfer posting of IAS and IPS officers. After an ED team reached the Harmu area of ​​Ranchi, CRPF took over the front.

On July 19, the ED arrested Pankaj Mishra, a close adviser to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, in connection with the illegal mining case. Mishra was arrested in accordance with the 2002 Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED investigation began on July 8, when the agency raided Mishra and his accused colleagues in Sahibganj, Barhet, Rajmahal, Mirza Chauki, and Barharwa in Jharkhand, covering 19 locations in the case tied to alleged incidents of illegal mining and extortion.

The move came after the agency confiscated Rs 11.88 crore in cash from 37 bank accounts related to Mishra in the case. Mishra, one Dahoo Yadav, and their colleagues were the owners of the seized funds.

Previously, the ED seized and frozen cash amounting Rs 13.32 crore in 50 bank accounts, unaccounted cash worth Rs 5.34 crore, illegally operating stone crushers, and various incriminating papers belonging to Pankaj Mishra, Dahoo Yadav, and their friends.



Hemant Soren under scanner

After a BJP delegation met with Governor Ramesh Bais in February, requesting his dismissal under Section 9A of the Representation of the People Act, trouble began to mount for the Jharkhand chief minister. This clause addresses disqualification for federal contracts. The BJP accused Soren of misusing his official position as Mining and Environment Minister to obtain a stone mining lease in Ranchi's Angara block in 2021.

Following the Governor's request for the Election Commission of India's view, as per Article 192 of the Constitution, the latter sent a notice to Soren, requesting an explanation for why no action should be taken against him. On August 12, after Soren's legal team ended its arguments before the EC, the BJP responded. Both parties submitted written comments to the poll body on August 18. According to sources, the EC is expected to give its recommendation to the Jharkhand Governor on whether the JMM leader should be disqualified within the next two weeks.



Meanwhile, in connection with the same illegal land mining case, some searches are also going on in Bihar.

