Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

ED raid in Kolkata: Accused in Rs 17 crore mobile gaming app fraud case goes untraceable

ED claims that one Amir Khan launched a mobile gaming software called E-Nuggets with the intention of cheating its users out of money.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 04:15 PM IST

ED raid in Kolkata: Accused in Rs 17 crore mobile gaming app fraud case goes untraceable
File Photo

Officials from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) collected Rs 17.32 crore from a Kolkata businessman's home on Saturday as part of an investigation into mobile gaming app fraud, but the individual has since escaped. In connection with a probe into the mobile gambling app, the ED conducted search operations at six sites in Kolkata in accordance with the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. 

Also, READ: IMD weather update: Rain lashes Odisha, yellow alert issued in 5 Uttarakhand districts

Based on a complaint by Federal Bank officials, the Park Street Police Station in Kolkata filed a FIR on February 15, 2021, in the court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Calcutta, charging Aamir Khan and others with violating Sections 420, 406, 409, 468, 469, 471 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

ED claims that one Amir Khan launched a mobile gaming software called E-Nuggets with the intention of cheating its users out of money. In the beginning, users received commission and could easily withdraw their wallet balances. Users gained trust as a result, and they began making larger investments in exchange for a higher commission rate and more frequent purchases.

In addition, after amassing a sizeable sum from the general public, the App abruptly halted withdrawals under various pretexts (system upgrades, investigations by LEAs, etc.). Once the consumers realised they had been tricked, all data, including personal information, was deleted from the servers housing the aforementioned apps.

Many damning records have been found and confiscated during the search. The key suspect, Aamir Khan, has vanished and cannot be located. Following the search, ED said that they had confiscated Rs 17,32 crore in cash.

In the course of the investigation, further steps are being taken.

(With inputs from ANI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Noida: Video of woman slapping security guard multiples times goes viral, second incident in a month
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.