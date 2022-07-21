ED questions Sonia Gandhi: 56 Congress MPs held for Delhi’s ‘unlawful protest’

File Photo

Police on Thursday detained over 300 Congress functionaries and workers, including 56 MPs, here for allegedly protesting against the questioning of party president Sonia Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate, officials said.

Earlier, the Delhi Police had shot a letter to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) informing it that large gathering around Akbar Road would not be permitted as prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC were in force, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order division, Zone-II) Sagar Preet Hooda said.

They were also informed that only the AICC office functionaries and staff members would be permitted into the office, he said.

Adequate law and order arrangement was put in place to avert any untoward incident. However, around 11 am, a large number of AICC workers started gathering at various locations i.E. RML Hospital, Akbar Road, Maulana Azad Road, Man Singh Road, Tolstoy Marg, etc. For the protest.

The protestors were warned about the prohibitory order in force and were requested to disperse. However, they did not heed to the requests and continued their unlawful assembly, he said.

Therefore, they were stopped and detained for violation of lawful directions. A total of 349 functionaries and workers of the party, including 56 MPs, were detained from different places under section 65 of the Delhi Police Act to maintain public order in the area. All of them were released after following necessary legal formalities, Hooda said.

Intimation regarding detention of the MPs and MLAs is being sent to the competent authority, police said.

The ED questioned Gandhi for over two hours in a money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper. She has been summoned again on July 25.

Gandhi was questioned by the same assistant director-level investigation officer who interrogated her son Rahul Gandhi in the case related to alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns National Herald. A woman officer was part of the questioning team.

The questioning began around 12:30 pm. The Congress president left the ED office along with her daughter around 2.30 pm.

Ahead of Gandhi's appearance, the Delhi Police deployed a huge force, including the CRPF and RAF personnel, and barricaded the over 1-km stretch between her residence and the ED office.