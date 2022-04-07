ED questions former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah in J&K Bank case

National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday in connection with the purchase of a building by the J&K Bank about 12 years ago, officials said here.

The National Conference leader arrived at the federal probe agency's headquarters this morning where his statement in being recorded, they said.

The case was registered by the ED earlier this year, they said.

In response, the National Conference flayed the ED move to question former CM Omar Abdullah in J&K Bank case, terming it a "vicious vilification".

