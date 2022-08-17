Search icon
SSC recruitment scam: ED interrogates former WB Education Minister Partha Chatterjee in jail

The ED arrested former education minister and suspended TMC leader Partha Chatterjee over irregularities in teacher recruitment.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 03:57 PM IST

Partha Chatterjee- File Photo

A three-member Enforcement Directorate team and an investigative officer on Wednesday entered the Presidency jail to question Partha Chatterjee, who was arrested for his alleged involvement in a teacher recruitment scam.

Partha Chatterjee is being questioned by the ED for the first time since being granted judicial custody by the court. Previously, he was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate while Chatterjee was in ED custody for a total of 14 days.

On Tuesday, officers from the Enforcement Directorate questioned Partha's close aide Arpita Mukherjee, who was also arrested in the same scam case.

ED interrogated her for five hours in jail. Arpita Mukherjee, the close associate of Partha Chatterjee, is lodged in Alipore women correctional home in Kolkata. They both will be produced before PMLA court in Kolkata on Thursday.

The ED arrested former education minister and suspended TMC leader Partha Chatterjee over irregularities in teacher recruitment while he was education minister.

Chatterjee is currently is in judicial custody for 14 days. He is prisoned in presidency correctional home till August 18 and will be produced before Special ED court.

