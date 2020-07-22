ED files money laundering case against Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's brother in connection with fertilizer scam

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday registered a money laundering case against Agrasen Gehlot, eldest brother of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, in connection with the fertilizer scam.

The premier investigative agency conducted raids at the properties of Agrasen Gehlot in Delhi, Gujarat, West Bengal and Rajasthan in connection with the case. It conducted searches at six places in Rajasthan, four in Gujarat, two in West Bengal, and one in New Delhi.

The scam involves Agrasen Gehlot's company named Anupam Krishi accused of rules in exports for which the Customs department has levied a penalty of Rs 7 crore. The BJP accused Agrasen's company of allegedly exported subsidised fertiliser.

This comes at a time when the Rajasthan government is in crisis fuelled by accusations of horsetrading against the BJP to topple the current administration. It is further magnified by the reported differences between Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot.

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot is unhappy with Gehlot, especially after the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan sent a notice to Pilot seeking his availability for recording his statement in connection with alleged attempts to destabilise state government.

Pilot was sacked from the posts of Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and state PCC president on July 14.