ED files chargesheet against former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, 34 others in Manesar land scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a second supplementary in the land scam case in Haryana's Manesar and named ABW Infrastructure Ltd and its owners Atul Bansal, wife Sona Bansal, Mahamaya Export Pvt Ltd, Shashikant Chaurasia, Dilip Lalwani, Varinder Uppal, Vijay Uppal, Ravinder Taneja, TDI Infrastructure Ltd, Wisdom Realtors Pvt Ltd and AB Rephcons Infrastructure Pvt Ltd.

The probe agency began its investigation after a case was registered by the Gurugram police and the CBI. The CBI had accused 34 people including former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda in the matter. After ED took over the case, money laundering charges were added as well.

Assets worth Rs 108.79 crore have been attached in the case so far.

As per the chargesheet, the Haryana government had taken out a notification in the year 2004, in which it announced that an Industrial Model Township will be launched in Manesar at 912 acres of land and for this, the land of the farmers will be taken.

It is alleged that all this was done in connivance with the builders who acquired 350 acres of land at cheap prices from the farmers of Manesar, Naurangarpur and Lukhnaula at a cost of Rs 20 to 25 lakh.

The Hooda government then took out a notification for land acquisition and the builders purchased 50 acres of land for Rs 1 to 1.5 crores while the price of the land at that time was around 4 crores per acre. The notification was withdrawn in 2007, causing a loss of about Rs 1500 crore to the landowners.

The builders then sold the land they purchased to other builders at expensive rates, which benefited the builders but the real landowners, the farmers, suffered huge losses.

The probe revealed that Atul Bansal, owner of the ABWIL Group, had bought the maximum land from the farmers and later sold it to other builders at expensive prices.

The CBI had also filed a chargesheet against former Bhupinder Singh Hooda and 34 others in February 2018.