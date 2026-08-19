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ED conducts multi-city raids on premises linked to Azam Khan in money laundering probe

The Enforcement Directorate is conducting searches in Rampur, Saharanpur and Delhi in a money laundering probe linked to SP leader Azam Khan. Premises of Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust and Mohammad Ali Jauhar University are being searched under PMLA.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 19, 2026, 12:32 PM IST

ED conducts multi-city raids on premises linked to Azam Khan in money laundering probe
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The Enforcement Directorate is conducting searches at several premises in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur and Saharanpur, as well as Delhi, in connection with a money laundering probe linked to Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan.

The premises, being searched as part of a case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, include properties associated with the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust and Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, officials said.

The Lucknow-based trust has former state Cabinet minister Azam Khan as its principal trustee, with several of his family members and associates also serving as trustees. It runs the Muhammad Ali Jauhar University and a public school in the Rampur district.

Probe under PMLA

The ED's Lucknow zonal office is carrying out the searches under Section 17 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

According to officials, the probe relates to the alleged diversion of funds from government contracts through private contractors and their subsequent use, including for the creation of assets for the university and trust.

"The investigation has also revealed financial transactions between certain contractors and the trust and contractors allegedly benefiting from Government contracts diverted funds towards the trust and university, including substantial donations and construction works," said the officials.

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