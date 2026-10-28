ED attaches Jauhar University property worth Rs 1,170 crore linked to Azam Khan

In a major action against Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, the Enforcement Directorate has attached property worth Rs 1,170 crore linked to his Jauhar University in Uttar Pradesh. Know more about it here.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached property worth approximately Rs 1,170 crore linked to Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan's Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh. ED's Lucknow zonal office has attached the land and building of the university under the Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) in connection with a money laundering case against Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust, Azam Khan, among others. For those unversed, Azam was a Cabinet Minister of Uttar Pradesh under the SP-led government.

The probe agency began its investigation under PMLA on the basis of 26 FIRs registered at Azeem Nagar Police Station under Section 384 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other sections, alleging that the agricultural land of farmers was taken under coercion to build the university.

''The possession of this land has been taken back by the custodian of Enemy Property, MHA, through the District Administration, Rampur,'' ED's press release stated.

''During the investigation, ED found that funds meant for public works were diverted to the University, Government works were executed on its private campus, and funds from contractors who had been allotted Govt contracts were routed back to the Trust as donations. ED shared this information with the Uttar Pradesh Police under Section 66(2) of PMLA, on the basis of which FIR No. 0224/2026 dated 13.10.2026 was registered at PS Azeem Nagar, Rampur, against Mohammad Azam Khan, the Trust and others under Sections 61, 316(5) and 318(4) of BNS, 2023 and Sections 7 and 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988,'' it added.

ED Lucknow Zone has provisionally attached land and buildings of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, Rampur, to the extent of Rs. 426.46 Crore, having a current market value of Rs. 1170 Crore (Approx.) under PMLA, 2002 in connection with a money laundering case against Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust, Mohammad Azam Khan (former Cabinet Minister, Government of Uttar Pradesh), and others. The University campus at Jauhar Nagar, Village Singhankhera, Rampur, is held by the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust, which was founded and is controlled by Mohammad Azam Khan, who is also the honorary Chancellor of the University. — ED (@dir_ed) October 28, 2026

ED probes alleged expenditure gap

ED also initiated further legal action over alleged unexplained expenditure on the construction of the university. As per the Income Tax Department valuation report, the estimated cost of the campus buildings is Rs 494.46 crore.

However, the trust's income tax returns for the 2013-14 financial year showed capital expenditure of only Rs 78.32 crore. But as per the Income Tax Department's valuation report, the cost of the campus buildings was Rs 494.46 crore. The difference of Rs 416.14 crore is being examined as part of the investigation.

(With inputs from ANI)