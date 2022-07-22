Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

ED attaches gems, bank deposits worth over Rs 253 crore of Nirav Modi group in Hong Kong

Some assets of the Nirav Modi group of companies in Hong Kong were identified in the form of gems and jewellery lying in private vaults

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 09:31 PM IST

ED attaches gems, bank deposits worth over Rs 253 crore of Nirav Modi group in Hong Kong
Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) announced on Friday that it had seized gems and jewellery from companies linked to the fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi as well as bank transactions worth Rs. 253.62 crore. The agency claimed in a statement that all of these movable assets are located in Hong Kong, according to the report.

According to the enforcement agency, some assets of the Nirav Modi group of companies in Hong Kong were identified in the form of gems and jewelry lying in private vaults and bank balances in accounts maintained there, and these have been provisionally attached under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

According to a report by the news agency IANS, during the course of the PMLA investigation, some assets of the Modi group of companies in Hong Kong were discovered, including bank balances in accounts kept in Hong Kong and gems and jewelleries hidden in private vaults. These assets were provisionally attached through an instant attachment order for Rs 253.62 crore under Section 5 of the PMLA, 2002.

The agency had already levied a Rs 2396.45 crore attachment against the movable and immovable property of Nirav Modi and associates in India and overseas. With the most recent attachment, the ED's case against Nirav Modi now includes a total asset attachment of Rs 2650.07 crore.

"Earlier in this case, 2 Prosecution Complaints under PMLA, 2002 have already been filed by the Directorate against Nirav Modi and associated entities before Special Court (PMLA). Simultaneously, the extradition proceedings against fugitive, Nirav Modi is at final stage in London, UK," said the official, quoted by IANS.

Nirav Modi, 50, is currently jailed in the United Kingdom after losing his extradition request to India in connection with the USD 2-billion Punjab National Bank fraud case, which is also being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CBSE Class 10 result: Diya Namdev of Shamli scored 100 percent marks
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.