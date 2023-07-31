Headlines

India

ED attaches assets linked to Lalu Yadav’s family in land for job scam

The alleged scam pertains to the period when Lalu Prasad was the railway minister in the UPA-1 government.

Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 05:50 PM IST

The Enforcement Directorate has attached some assets as part of its money laundering investigation against RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, his family and others in an alleged land-for-railway jobs scam, official sources said on Monday.

The agency has issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach the properties, they said. The number of assets and their exact value was not known immediately.
The ED has recorded the statement of Prasad's wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi, their children including Bihar Deputy Chief minister Tejashwi Yadav, daughters Misa Bharti (RJD MP in Rajya Sabha), Chanda Yadav and Ragini Yadav, over the last few months, in this case.

The alleged scam pertains to the period when Lalu Prasad was the railway minister in the UPA-1 government. It is alleged by the ED and the CBI that during the period 2004-09, various persons were appointed to Group D positions in various zones of the Indian Railways, and in lieu, the persons concerned transferred their land to the family members of Lalu Prasad.

READ | 'If we call it a mosque, there will be...': UP CM Yogi Adityanath amid Gyanvapi row

