Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Not MS Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly or Anil Kumble: Rahul Dravid reveals best captain that he played under

IMD issues 'red alert' for Delhi, warns of heavy rainfall till..., check here

Elon Musk challenges Bill Gates' Microsoft with AI company 'Macrohard,' here's what it is

Karan Johar's son Yash Johar accepts he is a 'nepo baby' but doesn't want to get launched - Watch viral video

'Woh game ko...': RJ Mahvash names Yuzvendra Chahal as dream pick for her CLT10 squad - Watch

'There was a big noise...': Rahul Dravid reveals major regret from 2011 after taking Sachin Tendulkar's advice

On US-Pakistan ties, EAM Jaishankar reminds of Osama Bin Laden's hideout, says, 'They have a history of...'

ED arrests Karnataka MLA KC Veerendra in multi-crore betting case

Is viral Taj Mahal video really showing Shah Jahan, Mumtaz’s graves? here’s the reality

Agastya Nanda vs Junaid Khan: Amitabh Bachchan's grandson and Aamir Khan's son to clash with Ikkis and Ek Din on...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Not MS Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly or Anil Kumble: Rahul Dravid reveals best captain that he played under

Not MS Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly or Anil Kumble: Rahul Dravid reveals best captain

IMD issues 'red alert' for Delhi, warns of heavy rainfall till..., check here

IMD issues 'red alert' for Delhi, warns of heavy rainfall till..., check here

Elon Musk challenges Bill Gates' Microsoft with AI company 'Macrohard,' here's what it is

Elon Musk takes on Bill Gates with AI company 'Macrohard,' what it is

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

HomeIndia

INDIA

ED arrests Karnataka MLA KC Veerendra in multi-crore betting case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday arrested Karnataka MLA from Chitradurga, KC Veerendra, in connection with a massive illegal online and offline betting racket.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 23, 2025, 06:19 PM IST

ED arrests Karnataka MLA KC Veerendra in multi-crore betting case
KC Veerendra (Image credit: Instagram)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday arrested Karnataka MLA from Chitradurga, KC Veerendra, in connection with a massive illegal online and offline betting racket. Veerendra was arrested from Gangtok in Sikkim under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, following a massive two-day nationwide search operation started on August 22.

The searches were conducted by the ED's Bengaluru zonal office on August 22 and 23 at 31 locations across India -- including Gangtok, Chitradurga district, Bengaluru, Hubli, Jodhpur, Mumbai and Goa. In Goa alone, raids covered five prominent casinos -- Puppy's Casino Gold, Ocean Rivers Casino, Puppy's Casino Pride, Ocean 7 Casino and Big Daddy Casino.

The crackdown led to the recovery of nearly Rs 12 crore in cash, including Rs 1 crore in foreign currency, gold jewellery worth Rs 6 crore, around 10 kg of silver articles, and four luxury vehicles. Further, 17 bank accounts and 2 bank lockers were also frozen. Many properties related documents were also seized from the premise of brother of KC Veerendra, KC Nagaraj and his son Pruthvi N Raj. Several incriminating documents were also seized from several premises.

According to the ED, the legislator's alleged involvement in betting operations spans across multiple states. The agency suspects that the seized assets are linked to proceeds of crime generated through the illegal betting network. Search has revealed that the accused is running several online betting sites in the name of King567 and Raja567, through which he allegedly routed betting proceeds.

In a significant revelation, officials said that Veerendra's brother, KC Thippeswamy, is operating three business entities from Dubai -- Diamond Softech, TRS Technologies and Prime9 Technologies. These firms, linked to call centre services and gaming operations, are suspected to be associated with the betting and money laundering activities of the MLA.

"The legislator's brother KC Thippeswamy, and associates Pruthvi N Raj, are handling operations of online gaming from Dubai. Further, it was revealed that K C Veerendra, along with his associates had travelled to Gangktok via Bagdogra on business visit to lease a land casino. Incriminating material seized during search proceedings indicates complex layering of cash and other funds," said the ED.

To further identify the Proceeds of Crime, K C Veerendra was arrested from Gangktok and produced before Judicial Magistrate Gangtok and transit remand was obtained for producing him before jurisdictional court in Bengaluru.

Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Salman Khan's co-star says superstar believes 'ladki ko jitna dhakoge utni...': 'He found my dress to be...'
Salman Khan's co-star says superstar believes 'ladki ko jitna dhakoge utni...'
Elvish Yadav's residence attack case: Accused shooter injured in encounter, arrested by Haryana Police
Elvish Yadav residence attack case: Accused shooter arrested, gets injured
IAS Association issues BIG statement on online trolling of CEC Gyanesh Kumar's family: 'Such personal attacks...'
IAS body's BIG statement on online trolling of Gyanesh Kumar's family
UP man tortures wife to have figure like Nora Fatehi, what he did will shock you
UP man tortures wife to have figure like Nora Fatehi, what he did will shock you
Meet woman who cracked UPSC exam with impressive rank, known for her beauty, became IPS officer, faced controversy due to...
Meet woman who cracked UPSC exam with impressive rank, known for her beauty, bec
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE