ED arrests Kamal Nath's nephew Ratul Puri in bank fraud case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, in connection with a Rs 354-crore bank fraud case.

Puri was arrested here on Monday after the ED questioned him. He will be produced before a court today.

On Sunday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had booked Puri, then executive director of Moser Baer, and four others in connection with the bank fraud case.

Besides Puri, those who were booked by the agency are — Deepak Puri, Nita Puri, Sanjay Jain and Vineet Sharma.

They have been booked for alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery and corruption on the complaint filed by Murali Chetturi, a deputy general manager of Central Bank of India.

Puri is also an accused in a money laundering case connected to the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam.

On Monday, Special CBI Judge Arvind Kumar had reserved the order for August 21 on Puri's plea seeking cancellation of a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against him in the case.

On August 14, the Delhi High Court had granted Puri interim protection from arrest till August 20.