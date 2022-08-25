Illegal mining case: ED arrests CM Hemant Soren's aide Prem Prakash after recovering AK-47 rifles from his residence

Image Credit: Twitter

In Jharkhand's illegal mining case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Prem Prakash, a close adviser to Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Prem Prakash was arrested on Wednesday night after search operations in connection with the alleged illegal mining case.He was arrested from Ranchi under the provisions of the Money Laundering Act.

60 cartridges and two magazines were also recovered. However, later Ranchi Police issued a press release stating that both the AK-47s are not of Prem Prakash but of two police constables who stayed with him at night.

Meanwhile, BJP's Godda MP Nishikant Dubey said in a tweet,"Prem Prakash has been arrested by the ED. Prakash is an associate of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his family friend Amit Agarwal and that his (Prakash) links should be investigated by the NIA."

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted raids at multiple locations linked with Prem Prakash who is said to have strong political connections. In the raid CBI found multiple weapons at this residence. Reportedly AK-47 has been recovered in raid by ED.

Raids are going on in Ranchi and Bihar following an ongoing investigation in connection with illegal mining and extortion.

Prakash's residence and other locations have been raided in the past also.

The fresh raids are being done after Pankaj Mishra, MLA representative of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was questioned.

ED on July 19 arrested Mishra under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The move came after the agency seized cash amounting to Rs 11.88 crore lying in 37 bank accounts belonging to Mishra in the case. The seized amount belonged to Mishra, one Dahoo Yadav and their associates.