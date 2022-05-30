BREAKING: ED arrests Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in alleged money laundering case

File photo

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in a case connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company, officials said, news agency ANI reported.

The central agency had said last month that assets worth Rs 4.81 crore of Jain's family and companies "beneficially owned and controlled" by him were provisionally attached as part of a money laundering probe against him.

In 2018, the ED had questioned the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader in connection with the case.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has reacted to the development, saying Jain will be released in a few days as the case is bogus.

"A fake case is being run against Satyendar Jain for 8yrs. ED called many times before and stopped for many years in between as they couldn't find anything. Now it's started again as he's Himachal Pradesh's poll in-charge... He'll be released in few days as case is bogus," he tweeted.

READ | Heavy rain, strong winds lash various parts of Delhi

Jain was arrested after a special ED team raided his place in Delhi. Besides, Home and Health, Jain holds portfolios of Power, PWD, Industries, Urban Development and Flood and Irrigation and Water in the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government.

On August 25, 2017, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed an FIR against Jain in a money laundering case.

The ED had registered a criminal case against the AAP leader based on this FIR in which it had been alleged that Jain could not explain the source of funds received by four companies in which he was a shareholder.

Jain had reportedly floated or bought several shell companies in Delhi. He also allegedly laundered black money worth Rs 16.39 crore through 54 shell companies of three hawala operators of Kolkata.

In November 2019, the Home Ministry approved the prosecution of Jain in cases related to disproportionate assets and money laundering.

READ | Six suspects in Sidhu Moose Wala's murder detained by Punjab Police from Uttarakhand