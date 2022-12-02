Search icon
ED arrests Chhattisgarh CM’s deputy secretary Soumya Chourasia in coal scam case

After the arrest, Saumya Chaurasia was taken for a health examination while she was accompanied to court by the ED team and the CRPF personnel.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 08:33 PM IST

In connection with a money laundering enquiry into an alleged coal levy scam in the state, the ED on Friday detained Saumya Chaurasia, a deputy secretary rank officer working in Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's office, according to official sources. She was detained for allegedly taking part in an illegal mining case worth more than 150 crore.

After being questioned by the agency, Chaurasia—who is regarded as a powerful state bureaucrat—was arrested under the criminal provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and sent to custody. After the arrest, the officer was taken for a health examination while she was accompanied to court by the ED team and the CRPF personnel.

After conducting several raids in the case, the authority had arrested Sameer Vishnoi, an IAS officer of the state, and two other people in October. The money laundering investigation was started after the ED received a complaint from the Income Tax department.

It relates to "a massive scam in which illegal levy of Rs 25 per tonne is being extorted from every tonne of coal transported in Chhattisgarh by a cartel involving senior bureaucrats, businessmen, politicians and middlemen"

Last week while speaking with reporters, Baghel reflected his criticism of the ED, charging that it had overstepped its bounds and was mistreating residents of the state.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

