ED arrests Arpita Mukherjee, close aide of Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee

File photo

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Arpita Mukherjee, a close aide of West Bengal cabinet minister and former Education Minister Partha Chatterjee.

The central agency had recovered huge cash amounting to approximately Rs 20 crores from her residence on Friday. The arrest comes after a court sent Chatterjee to 2-day ED custody on Saturday in connection with a teacher recruitment scam in the state.

The probe agency on Friday launched coordinated searches at the premises of Chatterjee, the state industries and commerce minister, his aide Arpita Mukherjee, Minister of State for Education Paresh C Adhikary, MLA and ex-president of West Bengal Board of Primary Education Manik Bhattacharya and a number of other persons.

About Arpita Mukherjee

Mukherjee is an actor who appeared in several regional language films over the years. She has worked in some Odia, Bengal, and Tamil movies.

She describes herself on her Facebook profile as a versatile actor. She acted in Mama Bhagne in 2009 opposite Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee and Partner alongside Jeet.

Arpita Mukherjee also spearheaded Partha Chatterjee's Puja Committee campaign in 2019 and 2020.

