Economists were mistaken calling slow GDP growth as 'Hindu rate of growth': Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said people used to refer to India's slow economic growth as "Hindu rate of growth" and it was a mistake on the parts of economists.

The Hindu rate of growth is a term used for low GDP growth in India from 1950s to 1980s, which hovered around 3-3.5% before the liberalisations of the economy in 1991.

Speaking at the World Hindu Economic Forum in Mumbai, Yogi claimed that the contribution of India was one-third of the world economy before Mughal invasion in the early 16th century.

The Chief Minister also claimed that law and order situation in UP currently best in the country as his government has adopted zero-tolerance approach towards corruption and crime.

"We pursued investor-friendly policies. Uttar Pradesh was challenging before 2017. The state was identified with lawlessness and mafia raj. The youth of the state would hide their identity while moving out of the state," he said.

Yogi said that he has broken the jinx associated with Ayodhya and Noida.

"No (other Uttar Pradesh) chief minister had visited Ayodhya due to the fear of losing his secular credentials and Noida for fear of losing the chair. I have visited the two cities 10 times each since 2017," he said.

The priest of Gorakhdham temple in Gorakhpur also highlighted the Deepotsav event in Ayodhya during Diwali as one of his government's achievement which was not taking place during earlier governments.

Claiming that 24.56 crore people visited the Prayagraj Kumbh, held between January 15 and March 4 this year, Yogi said the unique event was branded well with the use of artificial intelligence technology and setting up of the command control centre.