ECI takes bold step as standoff intensifies over SIR in West Bengal, appoints Special Roll Observer; issues warnings to...

Amid escalating tensions in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision(SIR) in West Bengal, the Election Commission of India (ECI) directed top law enforcement officials to ensure the safety and security of Booth Level Officers (BLOs). He addressed a letter to Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Kumar and the concerned authorities to take robust security measures to prevent any intimidation of election personnel. Retired IAS officer Subrata Gupta, as the ‘Special Roll Observer’, has also been appointed for the SIR exercise in West Bengal, an official said on Saturday.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Nov 29, 2025, 12:01 PM IST

“The Commission is concerned about the safety and security of the Booth Level Officers and other field functionaries engaged in SIR work and therefore directs that all possible measures shall be taken by the police authorities to ensure safety and security of these officers and staff," read the letter from ECI. It further added, "It shall be ensured that there is no perceptible atmosphere of fear, threat and undue influence on these field functionaries and that no untoward incident occurs at any place," it added.

