Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 1: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon-starrer beats Akshay Kumar's films to take 8th biggest opening of 2025 after...
Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram announce their first pregnancy on second wedding anniversary: 'A little wild one on the way'
Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone set to marry Sunny Deol's son's...? Ranveer Singh played the matchmaker
ECI takes bold step as standoff intensifies over SIR in West Bengal, appoints Special Roll Observer; issues warnings to...
What is Margashirsha Purnima 2025? Check shubh muhurat for Snan and Daan, Bhadra’s position, and spiritual benefits
Jemimah Rodrigues opens up how Smriti Mandhana helped her deal with anxiety during ODI World Cup 2025: 'She was trying to...'
Imran khan's sister issues BIG warning against PM Shehbaz Sharif, Army chief Asim Munir: 'Not even dare to...'
Delhi-NCR wakes up to toxic smog as air continues to be 'very poor' at 341 AQI; Check area-wise pollution levels
Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal make BIG move after wedding postponement amidst cheating rumours, add...
Meet man, world’s 2nd highest-paid CEO, who once faced 400 rejections, now leads Rs 116000000000000 firm, his name is..., he is from...
INDIA
Amid escalating tensions in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision(SIR) in West Bengal, the Election Commission of India (ECI) directed top law enforcement officials to ensure the safety and security of Booth Level Officers (BLOs). He addressed a letter to Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Kumar and the concerned authorities to take robust security measures to prevent any intimidation of election personnel. Retired IAS officer Subrata Gupta, as the ‘Special Roll Observer’, has also been appointed for the SIR exercise in West Bengal, an official said on Saturday.
Amid escalating tensions in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision(SIR) in West Bengal, the Election Commission of India (ECI) directed top law enforcement officials to ensure the safety and security of Booth Level Officers (BLOs). He addressed a letter to Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Kumar and the concerned authorities to take robust security measures to prevent any intimidation of election personnel. Retired IAS officer Subrata Gupta, as the ‘Special Roll Observer’, has also been appointed for the SIR exercise in West Bengal, an official said on Saturday.
“The Commission is concerned about the safety and security of the Booth Level Officers and other field functionaries engaged in SIR work and therefore directs that all possible measures shall be taken by the police authorities to ensure safety and security of these officers and staff," read the letter from ECI. It further added, "It shall be ensured that there is no perceptible atmosphere of fear, threat and undue influence on these field functionaries and that no untoward incident occurs at any place," it added.