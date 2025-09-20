Add DNA as a Preferred Source
INDIA

ECI slams Rahul Gandhi’s ‘vote chori’ allegations in Karnataka’s Aland, ‘votes cannot be…,’ says information shared with police in 2023

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has responded practically to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘vote chori’ allegations, after repeatedly rejecting his claims, saying that no vote can be deleted online.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Sep 20, 2025, 11:07 AM IST

ECI slams Rahul Gandhi’s ‘vote chori’ allegations in Karnataka’s Aland, ‘votes cannot be…,’ says information shared with police in 2023
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has responded practically to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘vote chori’ allegations, after repeatedly rejecting his claims, saying that no vote can be deleted online. The ECI further said that if a voter fills in Form-7 online, then it does not mean that his/her name will automatically be deleted from the voter list. A total of 6,018 online applications were received by the voters to delete their names from the voters’ list, but during the ECI investigations, it was found that only 24 applications were authentic.

The ECI emphasised that just by filling the online application form, a voter’s name cannot be deleted from the list. It said that there was no wrongful deletion of electors. The ECI explained that to delete a voter’s name from the list, filling the form is not enough, as a voter has to go through a whole process, and an investigation is also done.

What did Rahul Gandhi allege about Karnataka voters?

Rahul Gandhi had made allegations earlier that after the Congress supporters gave votes in the Karnataka constituency, Aland, their voters were deliberately deleted. Again, repeating his “vote chori” claims, the Congress leader took a dig at the Election Commission, dubbing it an “election watchman” who “stayed awake, watched the theft, and protected the thieves”.

After suspicion over a huge number, the ECI conducted an enquiry, and the Electoral Registration officer registered an FIR. The Karnataka CEO then handed over all information to the Superintendent of Police, Kalaburagi district, on September 6, 2023, for completing the investigation. 

