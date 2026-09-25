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ECI's annual voter list revision stalled since 2024, report flags delay in Gen Z enrolment; details inside

Fresh reports suggest ECI's annual voter list revision has reportedly remained stalled since 2024, delaying enrolment of new 18-year-old voters amid an internal row.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 25, 2026, 04:43 PM IST

ECI's annual voter list revision stalled since 2024, report flags delay in Gen Z enrolment; details inside
ECI's annual voter list revision stalled since 2024, report flags delay in Gen Z enrolment; details inside
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The Election Commission's routine Special Summary Revision (SSR), which updates electoral rolls and adds newly eligible voters, has reportedly remained stalled since the 2024 cycle. The 2026-27 exercise has also not been announced within its usual May-June window, which could delay the enrolment of newly eligible 18-year-old voters.

ECI voter list: Annual SSR stalled, new voters in limbo

According to an Economic Times report, Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi have pushed for the SSR to resume. The report says Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar sought legal advice on whether SSR should be conducted amid the ongoing SIR exercise. This fresh controversy comes amid the wider ECI row that raised concerns over objections of at least 14 times over 10 months on various electoral-roll decisions, as the Indian Express reported.

As per reports, the annual SSR has not been conducted since the 2024 cycle, breaking a convention followed across states since 1958. The pause came amid the launch of the SIR in Bihar in 2025, while Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi have reportedly pushed for the SSR, which allows new voters to register based on four qualifying dates — January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1, instead of waiting an entire year. The SSR also helps update photo electoral rolls and identify discrepancies or mismatches in voter records.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar sought legal advice, following which Sandhu and Joshi learnt to have maintained that the SSR should resume, in line with the Election Commission's own electoral-roll manual. However, the 2026-27 SSR is now in question, as the ECI usually announces the annual revision by the end of May or early June, after which states begin pre-revision activities. Draft electoral rolls are generally published between late August and early October, followed by a period for filing claims and objections.

With the process yet to begin, the report said the schedule has been disrupted. The issue is particularly significant for poll-bound states such as Uttar Pradesh and Goa, which have completed the SIR and are due to hold Assembly elections in 2027. Bihar, which was the first state to undergo SIR, has also not had a fresh roll revision for about a year.

Further, the report also said that ACRs of nearly 50 officials transferred in 2025-26, including CEOs and deputy ECs, have been delayed as the CEC and two Election Commissioners could not sign them collectively. Some officials reportedly had to approach them individually, while several ACRs remain pending despite the officials being transferred.

ECI row: what we know so far

The Indian Express report states that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi raised objections at least 14 times over 10 months on issues related to electoral-roll revision and SIR has triggered debate on the validity and transparency of the electoral process. While the ECI has maintained that all final decisions, including those on SIR, were unanimous, the controversy further intensified after the Goa case involving 97 voters whose names were deleted but who were later found eligible for inclusion, with questions raised over ECINet's lack of a rollback facility. The ECI has maintained that ECINet is only a facilitating platform and that election officials retain their statutory powers.

A reported dispute also concerns Form 6, which new voters use to apply for enrolment. The Indian Express reported that Sandhu and  Joshi questioned an additional declaration added to the digital application during SIR. The ECI, however, said Form 6 itself was not changed and that the declaration was added separately as part of the SIR process.

Meanwhile, the ECI row has now taken to the streets, with the Congress staging nationwide protests on September 25 demanding the resignation and removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The Cockroach Janata Party gave CEC a 48-hour deadline to resign, warning of nationwide agitations and a "Jantar Mantar 2.0" protest.

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