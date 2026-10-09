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ECI row: INDIA bloc MPs to meet President Murmu at 8 pm today as Opposition intensifies 'vote theft' protest

Opposition leaders have been demanding his resignation, alleging irregularities in the revision of electoral rolls. The Election Commission and BJP have rejected the Opposition's allegations.

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ANI

Updated : Oct 09, 2026, 04:41 PM IST

ECI row: INDIA bloc MPs to meet President Murmu at 8 pm today as Opposition intensifies 'vote theft' protest
INDIA Bloc MPs outside the Parliament (File Photo/ANI)
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INDIA Bloc MPs will assemble at 5 pm at Central Hall, Parliament. The delegation has an appointment with the President at 8 pm, according to the sources.On Thursday, INDIA bloc members visited Raj Ghat, as protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar entered their third consecutive day in the national capital.

Opposition leaders have been demanding his resignation, alleging irregularities in the revision of electoral rolls. The Election Commission and BJP have rejected the Opposition's allegations.

The protests extended beyond Delhi, with senior RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav leading a parallel demonstration in Patna, Bihar and former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stating that she will join the INDIA bloc protests in Delhi.

Following Wednesday's intense demonstrations, Delhi Police said they have registered three FIRs, with more cases likely. The FIRs cite alleged assault on police personnel, obstruction of government work, pushing and manhandling, and misbehaviour with police. The names of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra figure in the details. Gandhi was detained on Wednesday and taken to Barakhamba Road Police Station after he was seen trying to open a barricaded gate.

Amidst the row, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has deployed "additional reserve" personnel to strengthen 'Z+' category security for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, officials said.

Delhi has also ordered all retail liquor shops to shut on October 9 and 10 "as a preventive measure aimed at maintaining public order," citing inputs from Delhi Police and planned protests by the Cockroach Janta Party against Kumar.

Meanwhile, earlier today, Delhi Police rejected the application seeking permission for a planned demonstration on October 10 regarding the accountability of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), citing short notice, past non-compliance, and prevailing law-and-order concerns, officials said.

Police also warned that Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) remains in effect across the New Delhi district, prohibiting any unlawful assembly or protest.

Speaking to ANI, Joint Commissioner of Police (Joint CP) Nupur Prasad said the intimation seeking permission was received without the mandatory 10-day prior notice required under established police guidelines.

"An application was submitted in the New Delhi district giving intimation that they intend to hold a demonstration-a protest-on October 10 regarding the accountability of the CEC. This intimation was examined and considered, and it was found that first of all, it was received at very short notice. As per our laid-down guidelines, we require this at least 10 days prior to the dharna/protest, which was not the case here," Prasad said.

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